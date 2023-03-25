Man threatens passengers on German train, injures teenager

A man threatened passengers Friday on a train in eastern Germany and injured a teenager with an ax-like implement, police said.

The incident took place on a local train traveling from Cottbus to Frankfurt an der Oder, on the Polish border, German news agency dpa reported. The suspect, whom police identified as a 37-year-old Polish citizen, was arrested.

Witnesses said the man boarded the train in the town of Guben, started threatening passengers and damaged the train’s interior fittings with the ax-like implement, apparently destroying monitors, police said. He also hit a 17-year-old girl with the implement, and she sustained an injury to the head.

The teenager was taken to a hospital and authorities said her life was not believed to be in danger.

There was no information on the cause of the man’s behavior. The suspect wasn’t believed to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and police said there was no immediate indication of a religious or political motive.