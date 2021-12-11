Fox World News 

Man killed in shooting involving police near UK royal palace

British police say a man was shot dead during a confrontation with firearms officers on Saturday near the Kensington Palace royal residence in London.

NEW UK MASK RULES START WITH JOHNSON UNDER FIRE OVER PARTIES

The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called to reports that a man with a firearm had entered a bank and bookmakers in the Kensington area of west London.

British police say a man has been shot dead during a confrontation with firearms officers near the Kensington Palace royal residence. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

He fled in a vehicle, which was stopped by officers nearby in a wealthy area that is home to several embassies and the palace, which is the official London residence of Prince William, his wife Kate and their three children. It is also home to several other members of the royal family.

Police attend the scene near Kensington High Street in London, Saturday Dec. 11, 2021. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

The force said “shots were fired, and a man sustained gunshot wounds.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MAN HIDES BRITAIN’S LARGEST MODEL TRAIN SET FROM GIRLFRIEND

Police say the incident is not being treated as terrorism.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The force said the police standards body has been called in, as is usual for shootings involving the police.