Fox World News 

Macron projected to win France’s presidential election

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

French President Emmanuel Macron will win France’s presidential runoff Sunday, according to French polling projections.

Macron faced off against right-wing rival Marine Le Pen, who conceded soon after projections were released.

Polling agency Ipsos shows Macron won 58.2% of the vote to Le Pen’s 41.8% of the vote.

FRANCE ELECTION: EMMANUEL MACRON, MARINE LE PEN PROJECTED TO FACE OFF IN SECOND ROUND

French President Emmanuel Macron thumbs up as he welcomes Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins (L) prior to their meeting at the Elysee Presidential Palace on December 01, 2021 in Paris, France .
(Chesnot/Getty Images)

Macron was first elected France’s president 2017, becoming the country’s youngest president at the age of 39.

FILE – French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the GE Steam Power System main production site for its nuclear turbine systems in Belfort, eastern France, Feb. 10, 2022. Macron has on Thursday, March 3, 2022 formally announced he will run for a second term in April’s presidential election. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, Pool, File)
(AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, Pool, File)

He is the first French president in 20 years to win a second term, since Jacques Chirac in 2002.

International leaders sent congratulatory messages on social media to Macron following the projections and Le Pen conceding, including from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.