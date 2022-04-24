Macron projected to win France’s presidential election

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

French President Emmanuel Macron will win France’s presidential runoff Sunday, according to French polling projections.

Macron faced off against right-wing rival Marine Le Pen, who conceded soon after projections were released.

Polling agency Ipsos shows Macron won 58.2% of the vote to Le Pen’s 41.8% of the vote.

Macron was first elected France’s president 2017, becoming the country’s youngest president at the age of 39.

He is the first French president in 20 years to win a second term, since Jacques Chirac in 2002.

International leaders sent congratulatory messages on social media to Macron following the projections and Le Pen conceding, including from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

