Lockdowns remain in Shanghai even after city hits ‘zero COVID’ milestone

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chinese authorities are keeping Shanghai under lockdown despite stating the city has achieved its “zero COVID” goal Tuesday.

Shanghai, a city of 25 million, has been under lockdown for weeks amid a COVID-19 outbreak, leading to widespread frustration and even hunger. Officials stated Tuesday that the city had reached its “zero COVID” goal of going three days without finding a new virus case outside quarantined areas.

Nevertheless, residents will remain under lockdown until the end of May, Reuters reported.

INSIDE A SHANGHAI MASS QUARANTINE CENTER: NO SHOWERS, LIGHTS ON 24/7

The continued lockdowns come days after Beijing extended its own work-from-home rule as it battles its own outbreak. The outbreak in Beijing is far smaller than that of Shanghai, with officials reporting 55 new cases between Friday and Saturday afternoon, with nearly a dozen being found outside quarantined areas.

Authorities in Shanghai say the city suffered more than 500,000 cases.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chinese authorities have a history of publicizing false COVID-19 data, however, and routinely misrepresented case and death numbers during the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.