Leaked Pentagon documents claim Israel’s Mossad encouraged protests against Netanyahu

Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency was encouraging protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s regime in recent weeks, leaked U.S. intelligence claims.

The leaked intelligence came in the form of a memo from U.S. signals intelligence. It alleged that Mossad “advocated for Mossad officials and Israeli citizens to protest the new Israeli Government’s proposed judicial reforms, including several explicit calls to action that decried the Israeli government, according to signals intelligence.”

Netanyahu’s officem which is in charge of Mossad, dismissed the claims in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“The report that was published overnight in the American press is mendacious and without any foundation whatsoever. The Mossad and its senior officials did not – and do not – encourage agency personnel to join the demonstrations against the government, political demonstrations or any political activity,” the prime minister’s office wrote on behalf of the Mossad.

“The Mossad and its serving senior personnel have not engaged in the issue of the demonstrations at all and are dedicated to the value of service to the state that has guided the Mossad since its founding,” it continued.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has remained quiet regarding the leak, which had revelations spread far beyond Israel to Ukraine and other U.S. allies.

“The Department of Defense is actively reviewing the matter, and has made a formal referral to the Department of Justice for investigation,” the Pentagon told Fox in a statement.

Media reports have noted that while the U.S. intelligence documents appear authentic, that does not necessarily indicate the reports are correct.

Israeli citizens have been in an uproar in recent weeks over Netanyahu’s efforts to overhaul the country’s judicial system.

Netanyahu agreed to halt the reform process in late March, as protests reached their peak. The next parliamentary session begins on April 30.

The prime minister’s reforms would change the Judicial Selection Committee, which is in charge of appointing new judges throughout the court system. The reforms would also allow Parliament to supersede court rulings through a majority vote.