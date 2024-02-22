Lawsuit brought by Navalny’s mother will be heard in Russian court: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A Russian court will hear the lawsuit brought by the mother of deceased opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Lyudmila Navalnaya, mother of Navalny, filed a suit at a court in the city of Salekhard, according to state-run news outlet Tass on Wednesday.

The court, located in the Russian Far North region, will hear the case next month, according to Tass.

Navalnya released a video on Tuesday calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to “let me finally see my son” and to hand over his body “so that I can bury him humanely.”

“Behind me is the penal colony IK-3 ‘Polar Wolf,’ where on February 16th, my son Alexei Navalny died. For the fifth day, I can’t see him, they don’t give me his body, and they don’t even tell me where he is,” Navalnaya said.

“I am addressing you, Vladimir Putin. The solution to the issue depends only on you. Let me finally see my son,” she added. “I demand that Alexei’s body be immediately handed over so that I can bury him humanely.”

According to Tass, a court in the Arctic city of Salekhard will handle Navalnya’s complaint in a closed–door meeting next month.

The hearing is tentatively scheduled to take place on Mar. 4, according to a report from Agence France-Presse.

On Monday, Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote on X that “Investigators told Alexei’s lawyers and mother that they would not release the body. Some kind of ‘chemical examination’ will be carried out on him for another 14 days (!)”

“The cause of death is still ‘unknown,’” Yarmysh continued. “They lie, buy time for themselves and do not even hide it.”

Fox News Digital’s Greg Norman and Thomas Ferraro contributed to this report.