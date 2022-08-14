Large explosion rocks Armenian capital, traps unknown number under rubble: reports

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A large explosion rocked a market in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Sunday.

Emergency responders say the explosion occurred inside a building where fireworks may have been sold at the Surmalu market. First responders are on the scene and say an unknown number of people are trapped under rubble.

Authorities have not officially stated a cause for the explosion at the time of this report, nor have they released details on injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.