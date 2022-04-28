Kyiv mayor confirms missile strikes in the city

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed reports that two missiles struck Ukraine’s capital city.

“In the evening the enemy fired on Kyiv,” the mayor confirmed on social media Thursday. “All services are in place. Information about the victims is being clarified.”

RUSSIA LAUNCHES FULL-SCALE OFFENSIVE IN EASTERN UKRAINE, DECLARES ‘ANOTHER STAGE’ OF INVASION HAS STARTED

Two explosions were heard in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, with residents of the city posting pictures and videos of the aftermath showing smoke rising over buildings in the city.

The strike comes on the same day that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, just days after Guterres met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I think it was a very useful meeting,” told CNN after the meeting. “First of all, it was possible to tell President Putin the same things I say in New York or I’ll be able to say here in Kyiv, which means that the Russian invasion is against the charter of the United Nations, is a violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and that this war must end as quickly as possible.”

It also comes the same day President Biden announced he was seeking $33 billion from Congress for additional militarily and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine.

“These resources will put urgently needed equipment into the hands of Ukraine’s military and police, as well as help NATO deter and defend against Russian aggression over the long-term,” an administration official said Thursday.

Russia has launched a new stage of the war in recent days, centering more of their attention on a full-scale offensive in eastern Ukraine.

But the explosions in Kyiv confirm that the Russian miliary has not completely abandoned attacks on Ukraine’s capital city.