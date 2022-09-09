King Charles III says death of Queen Elizabeth II was a ‘moment I’ve been dreading’ in meeting with PM Truss

website maker

King Charles III said that the death of Queen Elizabeth II was a “moment I’ve been dreading” in a meeting with the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday.

His comments come one day after Queen Elizabeth II died in Scotland at Balmoral Castle at the age of 96.

“It’s the moment I’ve been dreading, as I know a lot of people have,” King Charles III said, according to BBC. “But you try and keep everything going.”

In a speech delivered to the nation on Friday, King Charles III said that Queen Elizabeth II is “mourned most deeply in her passing.”

“Alongside the personal grief that all my family are feeling, we also share with so many of you in the United Kingdom, in all the countries where The Queen was Head of State, in the Commonwealth and across the world, a deep sense of gratitude for the more than seventy years in which my Mother, as Queen, served the people of so many nations,” King Charles III said.

Truss took part in what would be Queen Elizabeth II’s final royal engagement on Tuesday at Balmoral Castle, when she was appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Truss said that Queen Elizabeth II was the “rock on which modern Britain was built,” following her passing on Thursday.

“On behalf of a grieving nation I offer my deepest condolences on the passing of Her Majesty,” Truss said. “The thoughts of this government and this nation are with His Majesty The King and his family.”

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also visited Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday and resigned from office.

“I am like one of those booster rockets that has fulfilled its function,” Johnson said. “I will now be gently re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down invisibly in some remote and obscure corner of the Pacific.”

