King Charles coronation at Westminster Abbey scheduled for May 2023

The coronation ceremony for King Charles III will be held a little less than seven months from now on May 6, 2023, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday.

The ceremony, which will officially install Charles as King, will be held Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

KING CHARLES IS ‘DEVASTATED’ BY HIS FALLOUT WITH PRINCE HARRY, ‘HOPEFUL’ FOR ‘A RECONCILIATION’: AUTHOR

“The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort,” the palace said in a statement.

More details around the event will reportedly be released at a later time.

The palace described the coronation ceremony as a “solemn religious service” but also an occasion “for celebration and pageantry.”

The customs of the ceremony have gone largely unchanged for over a thousand years, but officials said the event next year will recognize “the spirit of our times.”

PRINCE HARRY GIVES UPDATE ON ARCHIE, LILIBET DURING VIDEO CALL TO CHARITY AWARD WINNERS: ‘THEY’RE DOING GREAT’

“For the last 900 years, the ceremony has taken place at Westminster Abbey, London. Since 1066, the Service has almost always been conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury,” the Buckingham Palace statement read.

King Charles III will be “anointed, blessed and consecrated” by the Archbishop of Canterbury during the ceremony.

His wife, Camilla, will also be crowned Queen Consort during the ceremony.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is traditional for the coronation ceremony typically takes place several months after the passing of the previous monarch in order to allow the United Kingdom adequate time to mourn.

Queen Elizabeth II, England’s longest serving monarch, died Sept. 8, 2022.