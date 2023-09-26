Killer pediatric nurse Lucy Letby faces retrial on attempted murder charge

Convicted murderer and British nurse Lucy Letby will stand a retrial for allegations that she tried to murder a baby girl while on-duty in September 2016.

“We are disappointed with the CPS decision to not proceed with a retrial on all of the cases,” Tamlin Bolton of the law firm Switalskis Solicitors, which represents some of the affected families, told The Independent.

“We believe that the families of the further alleged victims still have questions that are unanswered, and they deserve to know what happened to their children,” she added.

A British court convicted Letby, 33, of murdering seven babies and the attempted murder of six others while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Manchester, England, between 2015 and 2016. A court convicted her following a 10-month trial and even acquitted her on two other charges of attempted murder.

SHOPLIFTING ‘EPIDEMIC’ HITS MAJOR EUROPEAN CITY AS STORES OFFER TO EQUIP STAFF WITH BODYCAMS

Letby’s crimes amount to the worst child serial killer case in the modern history of the U.K., according to ABC News. She denied all crimes and appealed against her conviction earlier this month.

The Crown Prosecution Service – the British agency tasked with conducting criminal prosecutions in England and Wales – on Monday announced it would reopen the case on one of the six attempted murders.

BRITISH UNIVERSITY EMPLOYEES STAGE ANOTHER ROUND OF STRIKES AS NEW TERM BEGINS

Letby attended the hearing on the retrial via video conference from His Majesty’s Prison New Hall in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, where she is serving out a sentence of life in prison.

Jonathan Storer, crown prosecutor for Mersey-Chesire, told reporters that the decision to retry one of the remaining cases was “extremely complex and difficult.”

DAREDEVIL SKYDIVER MAKES PERFECT LANDING ON BIZARRE POOL TOY: ‘COMING FOR YA’

“Before reaching our conclusions, we listened carefully to the views of the families affected, police and prosecution counsel,” Storer explained. “Many competing factors were considered including the evidence heard by the court during the long trial and its impact on our legal test for proceeding with a prosecution.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We have met with all the families affected by these decisions to explain how they were reached,” he added.

The BBC reported that the court set a provisional date of June 10, 2024 for the retrial, and the case will like last up to three weeks.