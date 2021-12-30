A member of Kenya’s National Assembly was left with a bloody eye Wednesday after a fight broke out among the African nation’s lawmakers, according to a report.

After being injured, lawmaker Benard Koros complained to the assembly speaker in remarks that were shown on television, Reuters reported.

“Mr. Speaker, we have been attacked in this house by the master of violence in this house,” Koros said, according to the report. “Now I can’t see, I can’t vote.”

Temporary speaker Christopher Omulele said he had barred lawmaker John Mbadi from the assembly for five days as punishment for injuring Koros, Reuters reported.

“It is disheartening and dishonorable for members to behave in this way,” Omulele told colleagues.

Parliament had gathered to vote on proposed changes to a law regarding the conduct of political parties and the formation of alliances between parties, the report said.

As tempers flared, lawmakers were heard arguing, with scuffles breaking out among the group.