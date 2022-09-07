Karaoke bar fire in Vietnam kills at least 12, injures dozens more

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A karaoke bar fire in southern Vietnam broke out on Tuesday night, killing at least 12 people and injuring at least 40 others.

Vietnam News Agency, the state-run news organization of Vietnam, reported the fire on Wednesday. The bar was in Binh Duong province, several miles away from Ho Chi Minh City.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Of the 40 injuries reported, at least 11 were considered serious.

“When the fire broke out, I was so panicked and ran for safety and can’t remember how it happened,” a witness named Quynh told VNA.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked the Ministry of Public Security and provincial authorities to determine the cause of the fire.

Chinh also ordered cities and provinces across the Southeast Asian country to step safety standards at facilities prone to fire, including at karaoke bars.

Karaoke is a cherished form of entertainment in Vietnam, making the themed bars popular – and sometimes dangerous – venues. Three firefighters died in Hanoi last month while battling a fire at a five-story karaoke bar.

In 2016, 13 people were killed in Hanoi when a fire broke out at an eight-story karaoke parlor.

Reuters contributed to this report.