Jewish organizations voice support for Israel’s ‘obligation’ to defend themselves from Iran’s attacks

Jewish organizations shared their “strong” support for Israel’s “right and obligation” to defend themselves from the onslaught of missile and drone attacks from Iran.

Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) National President Morton A. Klein said that the nonprofit organization “strongly supports” Israel’s “right and obligation” to defend themselves against Iran’s attacks.

“ZOA strongly supports Israel’s right and obligation to aggressively defend itself from the attacks against it by the extremist, Jew-hating, America-hating Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.

The organization’s president encouraged Israel to “devastate” Iranian nuclear facilities, saying that they were “totally behind” Hamas’ unprecedented attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

“We also strongly support Israel taking this opportunity to destroy the Iranian nuclear facilities being developed to destroy the Jewish State and massacre millions of Jews, and others,” Klein said. “Iran was totally behind the October 7th massacre nightmare. Now is the time to devastate Iran’s military/nuclear capabilities.”

Support imperative

Klein urged President Biden to support Israel, to reinstate sanctions and to stop their “dangerous” policy of providing funds to Iran.

“We strongly urge the Biden administration to provide any and all support that Israel needs, and even to make clear to Iran that the USA will do all it can to protect and defend its ally, Israel,” he said. “The Biden administration must immediately reinstate and invoke all sanctions on Iran and stop its policy of ignoring anti-Iran sanctions.”

“The U.S. must also stop its dangerous policy of providing and making accessible tens of billions of dollars to the terrorist, anti-American, anti-Israel, Islamic Republic of Iran,” Klein said.

Klein warned that Israel is on the “front lines” and the rest of the west is next.

“An attack on the Israeli democracy is an attack on America. As Iran always proclaims: ‘America is the great Satan, Israel is the little Satan, Death to America, Death to Israel,’ The U.S. and Israel and the West are in this together and are all threatened by the radical Islamic Republic of Iran, whose goal is to establish an Islamic Caliphate throughout the world. Israel is on the front line — the rest of the civilized western world is next,” he said.

Right to defend itself

Similarly, the Israeli-American Council (IAC) said that they stand “in the strongest support” for Israel’s right to defend themselves against Iran and its proxies.

“The Israeli-American Council (IAC) stands in strongest support of Israel’s right to use any and all means necessary to defend itself against Iran and its proxies. Israel’s right to eliminate the genocidal threats facing the Jewish people is inalienable,” they said.

The group thanked President Biden for his statement of support for Israel and for Congress’ bipartisan support.

“Peace and security in our world can only be built on powerful U.S. leadership and on a credible threat of force that can reestablish American deterrence,” they said. “As U.S. citizens, we hope and expect that our government backs its statements with forceful action. In the meantime, we pray for the safety of our brothers and sisters in Israel and for the victory of civilization over the forces of darkness.”

‘Constant threat’

In a statement, the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles (JFEDLA) President & CEO Rabbi Noah Farkas said that Iran’s attack “further underlines” that the people of Israel are under “constant threat.”

“This attack by Iran against Israel is alarming and frightening. The launch of hundreds of drones and missiles further underlines the fact that the people of Israel are under constant threat,” Rabbi Farkas said.

The rabbi said that JFEDLA stands in “unequivocal solidarity” with Israel.

“Our Federation and the Jewish community of Los Angeles stand in unequivocal solidarity with our homeland. We are working with our partners on the ground in Israel to ensure the people of Israel have our full support and the necessary resources,” Rabbi Farkas said.

“Israel will survive this attack and our global Jewish family will stand together as one as we pray for peace,” he added.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that the Big Apple “unquivocally stands” with Israel.

The mayor said that, as the mayor of the largest Jewish population in the world outside of Israel, that the “significance of this attack for Jewish New Yorkers” was “not lost on him.”

“New York City unequivocally stands with the State of Israel in the face of this direct attack and escalation by Iran. I’ve been briefed on the situation unfolding abroad, and we pray for the safety of all in the region,” Adams said in a statement Saturday.

“As mayor of the largest Jewish population in the world outside of Israel, the significance of this attack for Jewish New Yorkers — many of whom have family in Israel right now — is not lost on me, especially less than 10 days before Passover begins,” he said.

NYPD offering resources

The mayor said that while there was no “direct or imminent” threat to New York City, that they have deployed resources to Jewish communities and worship centers in the city.

“While there is no direct or imminent threat to New York City at this time, we have directed the NYPD to deploy additional resources to Jewish communities and houses of worship citywide out of abundance of caution to ensure that our communities have the resources they need to feel safe,” he said.

“Our administration has also begun outreach to both Jewish leaders and elected officials across the five boroughs to keep them apprised of the situation,” Adams said. “Our intelligence and counterterrorism teams will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Iran on Saturday evening launched drones toward Israel in a retaliatory attack, the Israeli military said.

The attack marks the first time Iran has launched a full-scale assault on Israel despite more than four decades of hostilities.