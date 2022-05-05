Japan to add 140 individuals to Russian sanction list: PM Kishida

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that 140 individuals would be added to a Russian asset freeze list while an export ban will be expanded to Russian military firms.

UK, JAPAN LEADERS MEET WITH SECURITY, RUSSIA ON AGENDA

Kishida, speaking in London via a translator after a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, added that now was the time for the Group of Seven leading nations to solidify its unity.

