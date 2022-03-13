Jack Keane says Russia working to ‘encircle’ Kyiv then ‘hammer’ the capital: ‘Slaughter the people’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane said Russian forces are working to “encircle” Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv and “hammer it as soon as it’s in range.”

“Their intent here is to rubble as much of that city as they can, slaughter the people that are inside of it, and get a capitulation out of [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy without having to go into the city,” Keane said on “Fox News Sunday.“

Keane said that Russian forces are on the outskirts of Kyiv on the northwest side and the northeast side “to encircle the city.”

“And once they get that artillery in position around the city, they’ll begin to hammer it. As soon as it’s in range, they’ll start to hammer it. But it’ll be consistent and persistent once they encircle the city.”

“This is the Russian way of war,” he said.



Russian troops launched airstrikes on a Ukrainian military base just 15 miles east of the Polish border, in the western part of Ukraine Sunday. At least 35 people are dead and more than 100 injured, according to Ukrainian officials.

Keane said the attack is largely due to Russians wanting to take control of an area where many resupplies are funneled through to Ukrainians.

“It’s well established that a lot of our resupplies for the Ukrainians are coming through Poland and also through Romania. Eventually, they’re going to interdict those supplies that are coming in here,” he said.

He added later in the interview that the Ukrainians will “have real problems” if the Russians are able to cut off the resupply areas.

“[The Russians] know full well that the roads from Poland and the roads from Romania are the sources of the resupply that are sustaining Ukrainians … These arms and munitions are the lifeline for the Ukrainian military. If that gets shut down, it’s likely the Ukrainians are going to have real problems,” he said.