Italian man tried to use fake arm to avoid COVID vaccination: report

An Italian man has been reported to police for fraud after allegedly trying to pass off a silicon mold as his arm so he could get a vaccination card without actually getting a shot, according to reports.

The nurse giving the man the jab wasn’t fooled, however. She said his arm felt rubbery and cold and appeared too light-colored so she reported him to police despite him asking her to look the other way, BBC News reported.

The man, in his 50s, had reportedly been suspended from his job in health care because he refused to get a vaccine shot, which is mandatory in Italy.

The European nation has increased its restrictions on unvaccinated citizens; Italians must have a “super green pass,” meaning they’re fully vaccinated or recently recovered from the coronavirus, to go to movie theaters, gyms, train stations or restaurants.

OKLAHOMA ATTORNEY GENERAL SUES BIDEN ADMIN OVER FEDERAL WORKFORCE VACCINE MANDATE

“The case borders on the ridiculous, if it were not for the fact we are talking about a gesture of enormous gravity,” Albert Cirio, the head of the Piedmont regional government, said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said the man’s alleged fraud was “unacceptable” due to the “sacrifices” the rest of the community has made over the last two years during the pandemic, BBC reported.