Israeli Parliament backs Netanyahu, rejects push for ‘unilateral’ recognition of Palestinian state

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Israeli Parliament backed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rejection of any “unilateral” recognition of a Palestinian state following the war against Hamas on Wednesday.

The move comes as multiple Western powers, including the U.S., have called for a two-state solution following hostilities in Gaza. Wednesday’s vote was overwhelming, with 99 of the Knesset’s 120 members voting in favor of backing Netanyahu.

“The Knesset came together in an overwhelming majority against the attempt to impose on us the establishment of a Palestinian state, which would not only fail to bring peace but would endanger the state of Israel,” Netanyahu said after the vote.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the vote in its own statement on Thursday.

HAMAS TERRORISTS USE ISRAELI HOSTAGE RELEASE IN GAME OF PSYCHOLOGICAL WARFARE

“The ministry reaffirms that the State of Palestine’s full membership in the United Nations and its recognition by other nations does not require permission from Netanyahu,” the group said.

CRUZ DEMANDS DOJ LAUNCH CRIMINAL PROBE OF US NONPROFIT ALLEGEDLY HELPING TERRORISTS

Netanyahu’s government unanimously approved a measure on Sunday declaring that the country “outright rejects” any attempts by foreign powers to create a Palestinian state.

“Israel outright rejects international dictates regarding the permanent settlement with the Palestinians,” the declaration said. “Such an arrangement will be reached only through direct negotiations between the parties, without preconditions. Israel will continue to oppose the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state. Such a recognition, following the massacre of October 7, will reward the terrorism, a reward like no other, and will prevent any future peace settlement,” the statement read.

HAMAS TERRORISTS USE ISRAELI HOSTAGE RELEASE IN GAME OF PSYCHOLOGICAL WARFARE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Biden and other U.S. officials have repeatedly said that Israel’s war against Hamas should end with a two-state solution, implying that the U.S. would recognize a Palestinian state.