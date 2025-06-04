Israeli officials object to expected UN Security Council ceasefire resolution

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israeli officials are speaking out against a draft resolution that is set to go before the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday. The resolution, which has the support of Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Pakistan, Panama, the Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia and Somalia, calls for a renewed ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the return of the hostages and the lifting of restrictions on humanitarian aid.

The United Nations has issued a litany of criticisms of Israel’s handling of the war as Palestinians in Gaza struggled under the blockade that was reinstated after the ceasefire collapsed in March. Israel lifted restrictions on humanitarian aid in May.

Israeli officials warn that the resolution “undermines” humanitarian aid efforts while leaving Hamas in power.

“This resolution doesn’t advance humanitarian relief. It undermines it. It ignores a working system in favor of political agendas. It ignores the one party still endangering civilians in Gaza: Hamas. The group that hijacks trucks and stockpiles the aid to their benefit,” Israeli U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon said ahead of the vote.

Israeli Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Oren Marmorstein told Fox News Digital that the resolution does not do enough to link the release of hostages to the establishment of a ceasefire. The Israeli official also said the resolution would allow Hamas to stay in power.

“So basically, what this proposal is favoring or offering to do is to enable Hamas to come up with another October 7th massacre,” Marmorstein told Fox News Digital. He added that Hamas said it would carry out another violent attack like the one on Oct. 7, 2023.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a U.S. and Israel-backed aid organization, paused its aid distribution operations on Wednesday following days of deadly incidents near its sites.

“GHF is actively engaged in discussions with the IDF to enhance its security measures beyond the immediate perimeter of GHF sites,” a GHF spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “We have asked the IDF to: introduce measures that guide foot traffic in a way that minimizes confusion or escalation risks near IDF military perimeters; develop clearer IDF-issued guidance to help the population transit safely; enhance IDF force training and refine internal IDF procedures to support safety.”

If passed, the resolution would be legally binding—unlike those that come out of the U.N. General Assembly. It is unclear, however, what impact it would have on Israel’s current operations or policy.

The U.S. Mission to the U.N. did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.