Israeli military chief steps down over October 7 Hamas massacre: ‘Weighs on me every day’

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, announced his resignation Tuesday, taking responsibility for the military’s failures during the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks.

His departure, set for March 2025, marks the end of a decorated four-decade military career and has ignited political turmoil, with opponents of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling on him to step down.

“On the morning of October 7, the IDF under my command failed in its mission to protect Israel’s citizens. This failure weighs on me every day and will do so for the rest of my life,” Halevi wrote in his resignation letter, addressing the IDF’s failure during the unprecedented assault by Hamas, which left over 1,400 Israelis dead and dozens abducted.

Despite the October 7 tragedy, Halevi highlighted the IDF’s achievements under his leadership, including operations that weakened Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran’s regional influence. “The IDF managed to rise from a very challenging starting point to conduct intense combat over more than a year and three months across seven theaters of operation,” he stated. “The military achievements of the IDF have transformed the Middle East.”

Halevi said, “The objectives of the war have not yet been fully achieved. The IDF will continue fighting to dismantle Hamas’s governing capabilities, secure the return of all hostages, and strengthen security conditions to ensure the safe return of residents to their homes.” He emphasized that his resignation followed the cease-fire and a new deal for hostage returns.

Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked Halevi for his service in a statement from his office: “The Prime Minister thanked the Chief of Staff for his many years of service and leadership during the War of Revival across seven fronts, which brought significant achievements to the State of Israel.” Defense Minister Israel Katz also praised Halevi’s contributions, noting, “He will continue to fulfill his duties and oversee an orderly transition process until the end of his tenure.”

Halevi’s resignation marks the most significant exit from Israel’s security establishment in the wake of the events of Oct. 7. Netanyahu has declined to take responsibility for those failures, repeatedly stating that accountability will come only after the war.

Opposition leaders used Halevi’s resignation to escalate criticism of Netanyahu. Opposition leader Yair Lapid stated, “I salute Lieutenant General Halevi for his integrity. Now it’s time for the Prime Minister and his disastrous government to take responsibility and resign.” Former Defense Minister Benny Gantz echoed this, calling Halevi’s decision ethical and commendable. “The government must follow his example and establish a state commission of inquiry to restore public trust,” he added. Avigdor Lieberman also urged Netanyahu and his cabinet to step down.

To date, the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the events of Oct. 7 has not been approved by the Israeli government. Knesset member Orit Farkash-Hacohen announced that she will submit a bill on Wednesday to establish such a commission, following the resignation of the IDF chief of staff.

Families of Oct. 7 victims demanded accountability from both the military and government, calling for a state inquiry. “We will not rest until a commission is established to prevent future disasters,” they said in a statement.

Halevi’s resignation adds to pressure on Netanyahu, whose government faces historically low approval from the public, according to recent opinion polls.

Speculation over Halevi’s successor has already begun, with leading candidates including Eyal Zamir,, the current director-general of the Ministry of Defense who previously served as deputy chief of staff under former Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi. Other candidates for the position include Northern Command Chief Maj. Gen. Uri Gordin and the current deputy chief of staff, Amir Baram, who reportedly asked Halevi to step down several weeks ago.