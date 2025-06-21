Israeli hostage families make desperate plea to Trump as ‘time is running out’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

JERUSALEM—The family members of Israeli hostages held in captivity by the U.S.-designated terrorist movement Hamas published an open letter on Thursday to President Trump, urging him to intervene to help free the 53 remaining people held in Gaza.

“As Iranian missiles streak across the sky above us, our hearts remain consumed by thoughts of our beloved family members enduring brutal Hamas captivity. 53 precious souls—our children, parents, siblings, and spouses—remain trapped in hell.

“For over 620 endless days, they have had no shelter, no family’s embrace, no whispered words of comfort. Their time is running out. We write to you united in this unique anguish, yet bound by unshakable faith in your leadership and commitment to bringing our loved ones home,” wrote the Israeli group Hostages and Missing Families Forum on the social media platform Truth Social -Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) is the parent company of Truth Social.

The family members urged the President to “seize the opportunity while Iran and Hamas are at their weakest point.”

President Trump secured the freedom of the 21-year-old American-Israeli Edan Alexander from Hamas captivity on May 12. Eden returned to his hometown in New Jersey on Thursday after nearly 600 days in captivity.

Fox News Digital sent press queries to the White House and the U.S. State Department, seeking comment about the open letter published on Truth Social to President Trump.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters at Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva—the site of an Iranian missile strike—that “The real barrier of Hamas is Iran. It will bring down Iran . . . Hamas is dying, and it will undoubtedly help to return the hostages.”

Netanyahu said Israel’s military campaign against the Islamic Republic of Iran is aiding the Jewish state’s efforts to secure the release of hostages held by the Iran-backed Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.

He added, “I do not close my eyes for a moment” about the hostages. Netanyahu told Isarel’s Kan public broadcaster that “Hamas relies on Iran.”

Hamas’ recalcitrance about agreeing to a ceasefire that would enable the hostages to be released has been the major obstacle for America’s efforts to secure their freedom after 623 days of war. Hamas invaded Israel on October 7, 2023, and massacred over 1,200 people, including Americans. and kidnapped more than 250 people.

Netanyahu stressed, with respect to the hostages and the war against Iran, that “I am determined to bring all of them home . . . I will not give up on this, and there are also steps that we will take in these moments for this goal. . . . The destruction of the nuclear weapons, the destruction of missiles, the elimination of our targets.”

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters released a statement from family members about the burial of murdered hostage Yair Yaakov on Friday, who was laid to rest at Kibbutz Nir Oz after 623 days in captivity.

Or Yaakov, Yair’s son, who was released from Hamas captivity as part of a deal, said, “Dad, you were such a special person. An exemplary father, a true friend. You left behind an enormous void that nothing will ever be able to fill. But I promise you, I will keep your memories alive within me. I will tell your stories, I will laugh at and with your jokes, and most importantly, I will live the way you would want me to live – with flow, simplicity, and contentment. Rest in peace, my dear father. You will always be in my heart, with every breath I take. I love you forever.”

The Times of Israel reported that the operation to recover Yair Yaakov was carried out by the army’s 36th Division following precise intelligence from military and security intelligence. Reuters named Aviv Atzili as the second person recovered during the operation. Atzili, a warrant officer in the reserves and a member of Kibbutz Nir Oz’s civil defense squad, was killed battling Hamas-led terrorists in the Gaza border community on October 7, 2023.

Reuters contributed to this report.