Israeli forces killed 40 Hamas terrorists, located weapons cache and underground tunnel in latest operation

Israel announced its forces killed dozens of Hamas terrorists in Gaza on Monday, the latest fighting amid Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza.

The Israeli Defense Forces said it killed roughly 40 terrorists during its expanded ground operation in Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip over a 24-hour period. Soldiers also found various weapon stashes in an underground tunnel network used by Hamas, officials said.

“Over the past day, IDF troops expanded ground operations in Khan Younis and conducted strikes in which approximately 40 terrorists were killed,” the IDF wrote on Telegram.

“In addition, significant terror tunnel shafts were located, as well as a variety of weapons, including 12 AK-47 rifles, four loaded RPG launchers, dozens of grenades, cartridges, and military vests,” the statement continued.

BIDEN INTERRUPTED BY ‘CEASE-FIRE NOW’ CHANTS, VOWS HE’S WORKING TO GET ISRAEL ‘OUT OF GAZA’

The IDF also said it “conducted a targeted raid on a military compound in Khan Younis” and that the Israeli Navy “struck military posts, storage facilities, and vessels used by Hamas’s naval forces.”

The targeted attack was the latest in a surge of violence inside the Gaza Strip since Israel launched a counteroffensive against Hamas, initially prompted when Hamas-led forces invaded Israeli border communities on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas launched its largest attack against the Jewish State.

Israel reports that 182 of its soldiers have been killed inside the Gaza Strip during its fight against Hamas terrorists.

HEZBOLLAH CLAIMS TOP COMMANDER KILLED IN AIRSTRIKE AS IDF ELIMINATES HAMAS OFFICIAL IN SYRIA

The Hamas government-run health ministry in Gaza says more than 23,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since Oct. 7.

Civilians have repeatedly been caught in the crossfire of the conflict, with thousands wounded and many others having been taken hostage by Hamas and raped, tortured or murdered.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The international community continues to pressure both sides to pursue peace or agree to a cease-fire to ensure the safe release of hostages and so that humanitarian care can be given to these civilians.

Israeli forces, which have secured operational control over Northern Gaza, have said its war with Hamas could continue for several more months.