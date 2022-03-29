Israel shooting: Gunman opens fire in Tel Aviv suburb, kills five people before being shot by police

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four people were shot and killed by a gunman on a motorcycle in the Tel Aviv suburb of Bnei Brak on Tuesday, Israeli officials said.

The suspected gunman, a 26-year-old Arab man from the West Bank, was living in Israel illegally and spent six months in prison in 2013 for having ties to a terrorist organization, TPS reports. He was shot and killed by police at the scene.

Tuesday’s shooting comes after a string of terrorist attacks in Israel, including a shooting in Hadera two days ago that left two police officers dead and a stabbing last week in Beersheba that left four people dead.



The Islamic State claimed responsibility for both Sunday’s shooting and last week’s stabbing attack.

On Monday, Israeli security services raided several homes and arrested two people suspected of having ties to the Islamic State.

SHOOTING IN ISRAEL KILLS TWO POLICE OFFICERS AMID HISTORIC U.S.-MIDEAST SUMMIT

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said hours before Monday’s raid that security services will have to adapt to the increased violence.

“The second terrorist attack inside Israel by Islamic State supporters requires the security forces to adjust quickly to the new threat, and we will do so,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Monday. “I call on citizens to continue being alert. Together we will defeat this enemy as well.”



The attacks come ahead of Ramadan, which begins later this week. Israel and Hamas fought an 11-day war during the holy month last year after clashes between Israeli police and Muslim protesters.

It also comes after a high-profile summit between the foreign ministers of Israel, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.