Israel sends evacuation planes to Amsterdam after ‘shocking’ attack on Israeli soccer fans

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday asked his counterpart in the Netherlands to provide more security for Israelis after fans of the Maccabi Tel Aviv FC soccer team were attacked on Thursday by anti-Israel protesters.

Israeli air carrier El Al is sending planes to Amsterdam on Shabbat to evacuate Israelis, after the Israeli Defense Forces said it was standing down on a plan to “immediately deploy a rescue mission” to the city.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said that up to 20 of its nationals were injured while seven others remain unreachable since the attacks.

“The police have launched a major investigation into multiple violent incidents. So far, it is known that five people have been taken to the hospital and 62 individuals have been arrested,” Amsterdam Police said in a statement.

Speaking with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof after the violence, Netanyahu said he takes the “premeditated attacks” seriously. He urged Schoof to bolster security for Israelis in the country.

Israel has also added more phone lines at the embassy and in the Foreign Ministry’s situation room.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called Thursday’s attacks the most alarming thing to happen to Jews since the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas terrorists in southern Israel.

“We woke up this morning to shocking images and videos that since October 7th, we had hoped never to see again: an antisemitic pogrom currently taking place against Maccabi Tel Aviv fans and Israeli citizens in the heart of Amsterdam, Netherlands,” Herzog wrote on X.

“This is a serious incident, a warning sign for any country that wishes to uphold the values of freedom.”

There are reports that some fans were chanting anti-Arab slogans before the game. In one social media video that Reuters says it has verified, the traveling Maccabi fans were seen setting off flares and chanting “Ole, ole, let the IDF win, we will f–k the Arabs,” in an apparent reference to the Israel Defense Forces.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it “strongly condemns the anti-Arab slogans and hostile actions carried out by supporters of an Israeli football club in Amsterdam.

“These acts included the desecration and removal of the Palestinian flag from symbolic sites that signify solidarity with Palestinian rights and resistance against the ongoing occupation and systematic violence in Gaza,” it added.

The Dutch prime minister on Friday called the “antisemitic” attacks on Israeli soccer fans “unacceptable” and said the “perpetrators will be tracked down and prosecuted.”

Videos on social media showed multiple fights happening in the streets outside the stadium where Maccabi Tel Aviv FC was playing Ajax. Days earlier, Spanish media reported that anti-Israel agitators would protest outside the stadium to target Israel’s soccer club and its fans.

“We have become the Gaza of Europe,” populist Dutch political leader Geert Wilders of the anti-Muslim immigration Freedom Party in the Netherlands said following the attacks.

“Muslims with Palestinian flags hunting down Jews. I will NOT accept that. NEVER,” he wrote on X. “The authorities will be held accountable for their failure to protect the Israeli citizens. Never again.”

The IDF has barred soldiers from flying to Amsterdam, but “exceptional requests will be examined individually,” the military stated.

Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report.