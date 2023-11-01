Israel says more than 11,000 terrorist targets hit in Gaza as IDF downs missile fired from Lebanon at drone

Israel’s military announced Wednesday that more than 11,000 terrorist targets have now been hit inside the Gaza Strip, while the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) shot down a surface-to-air missile fired from Lebanon at one of its drones.

The Israeli air force said in a series of posts that “During the fighting yesterday, IDF fighters identified many terrorists of the terrorist organization Hamas who had barricaded themselves in a multi-story building in the Jabalia area in the northern Gaza Strip.”

“The building is located near a school, a medical center and government offices. The fighters directed air forces that attacked the terrorists,” it added.

The Israeli air force said as military activity in the Gaza Strip continues “since the beginning of the fighting, the IDF has attacked more than 11,000 targets of the terrorist organizations.”

“In addition, IDF forces identified a vehicle carrying anti-tank missiles as it drove towards the forces operating in the Gaza Strip. Following this, the ground forces directed an aircraft that fired at the vehicle. A hit has been detected,” it also said.

Farther north, the IDF shot down a “surface-to-air missile” fired from Lebanon at an IDF remotely-piloted aircraft, according to the Israeli air force.

“In response, Air Force aircraft attacked the source of the fire from which the missile was launched as well as the squad that carried out the launch,” it said.

The Israeli military also reported additional casualties inside the Gaza Strip Wednesday, the day after it said its first two soldiers were killed during its ground incursion against Hamas.

According to Fox News’ Trey Yingst, the IDF troops were hit by an anti-tank guided missile while operating in the northern part of the strip, leaving 10 dead.

As of Wednesday, as many as 9,900 people have been killed in the war on both sides, including at least 1,400 Israeli civilians and soldiers and 36 Americans.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry claims 8,525 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and 111 in the West Bank.

Additionally, at least 10 Americans are feared to be among the 240 people held captive by Hamas.

