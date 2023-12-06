Israel releases image of eliminated Hamas figures enjoying meal, other leaders killed, IDF says

The Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet security service released several images Tuesday discovered in tunnels constructed by Hamas, including one showing five senior figures of the terror group who were killed during a strike.

The picture shows a group of Hamas leaders in a meeting while eating, according to a joint IDF and Shin Bet statement. The five led the Northern Gaza Brigade, the second largest in Hamas.

“With assistance from the IDF Intelligence Directorate and the ISA, IDF soldiers eliminated the brigade’s commander, Ahmed Al-Ghandoor, the Deputy Brigade Commander, Wael Rajab, and other senior operatives, including: the commander of the brigade’s support battalion, the head of the technical and operational support department, and the observation officer for the northern Gaza Strip,” the statement said.

Al-Ghandoor served as a member of the inner circle of Hamas’ military wing, authorities said. He was responsible for directing and managing all terrorist operations of Hamas in the Northern Gaza Strip area.

The five figures were killed during a strike on a tunnel in which they were purportedly hiding, the IDF said. The tunnel was reportedly under civilian homes and close to an Indonesian hospital.

Israel has repeatedly accused Hamas of shielding itself in and around civilian areas and sensitive locations like hospitals, homes and schools.

Others killed include commanders of the Tsabra Battalion, Shati Battalion, Darj Tapah Battalion and Shejaiya Battalion, the IDF said.

The units were part of the Hamas’ Gaza City Brigade, its largest, the report said.

In Shati Battalion sector, the IDF took control of its central strongholds. That battalion is responsible for the central headquarters of Hamas, including the Hamas headquarters at the Shifa hospital.

In addition, the heads of its anti-tank, air formation and naval formation were eliminated, the IDF said.