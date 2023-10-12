Israel PM Netanyahu vows every Hamas fighter will be ‘destroyed,’ praises Biden for ‘heartfelt’ support

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered an address from Tel Aviv on Wednesday, saying that “every Hamas fighter… will be destroyed,” and praised President Biden for his “heartfelt” support.

Netanyahu, whose speech was delivered in Hebrew and translated by a Fox News translator, opened his speech by affirming that he and opposition leaders, former Prime Minister Yair Lapid and former Defense Minister Benny Gantz, formed an emergency unity government days after the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust was carried out by Hamas terrorists.

Netanyahu described the atrocities carried out by Hamas terrorists, including the beheading of babies and burning Israelis alive in their homes.

“How horrific it is, how painful it is,” he said. The prime minister said that every person in Israel knows someone who lost their lives in the attacks on Saturday.

“As horrific as the horror is, so great is the heroism that we saw. Men and women who displayed utmost heroism who fought, we will all fight together over our homes,” the leader said.

“The nation of Israel lives and together, unified, we will win,” Netanyahu stated.

Netanyahu went on to praise President Biden for his remarks earlier on Wednesday, calling the speech “heartfelt” and “moving.”

“We received universal support in Israel from abroad,” he said.

“Following Biden’s words, a great deal of ammunition is coming to Israel,” Netanyahu added.

“We’re fighting with all our strength, on all fronts,” he said.

“We have moved over to the offense,” he said. “Every Hamas fighter… they will be destroyed. The way the world destroyed ISIS, we will do that with Hamas.”

“I ask you all to support the fighters, the warriors, all the people of Israel are behind you,” said Netanyahu.