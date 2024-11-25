Israel moves toward ceasefire deal with Hezbollah: reports

Israel is reportedly moving toward a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah in Lebanon after nearly a year of fighting escalated into an all-out war in September.

Israeli media outlets, including YNET and Haaretz, have reported that Israel has tentatively agreed to a U.S.-backed proposal for a ceasefire.

No final deal has been reached, according to the reports.

HEZBOLLAH FIRES BARRAGE OF ROCKETS INTO ISRAEL AFTER IDF TARGETS COMMAND CENTERS IN BEIRUT

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lebanon and the militia group Hezbollah reportedly agreed to the deal last week, but both sides need to give the final OK before it can materialize.

The reported ceasefire deal comes after Hezbollah launched one of its largest rocket attacks on Israel in exchange for Israeli forces striking Hezbollah command centers in Beirut.