Israel kills another Hezbollah commander in retaliatory strikes: IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claims to have killed another Hezbollah commander who was responsible for recent attacks in Northern Israel.

IDF said Sunday morning that the Israel Air Force (IAF) struck and killed terrorist Farouk Amin Alasi, the Hezbollah commander of the Khiam area.

Alasi was responsible for the execution of many anti-tank missile and rocket attacks toward Israeli communities in the Galilee Panhandle, and especially Metula.

Additionally, the IDF killed the terrorist Yousef Ahmad Nun, a Radwan Forces company commander in the Khiam area who was responsible for rocket and anti-tank missile attacks toward Israeli communities in the Galilee area and IDF troops operating in the area.

This comes one day after the IDF claimed to have killed two Hezbollah commanders deemed responsible for more than 400 strikes against Israel in October.

IDF troops continue operational activity in southern Lebanon. The IDF eliminated Radwan Forces and additional Hezbollah terrorists in aerial strikes and close-quarters combat. Furthermore, the troops located large amounts of Hezbollah weaponry.

Over the past week, with the direction of IDF Intelligence, the IAF struck and killed the terrorist Raafat Ibrahim Mahmoud Akdeih, a Nukhba terrorist who infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Oz during the brutal Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack. During the war, Akdieh served as an aide to the commander of Islamic Jihad Nukhba forces in the Khan Yunis Brigade.

Over the past day, the IDF has continued operating in the Jabaliya area in the northern Gaza Strip, killing dozens of terrorists.

The “Kfir” Brigade has begun operations in the area, during which the brigade eliminated a terrorist cell in an aerial strike that posed a threat to troops operating in the area.

IDF troops are continuing operational activity in the central and southern Gaza Strip, locating weaponry and decimating terrorist cells.

IDF soldiers are continuing to conduct limited, localized, targeted raids against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. The troops operated against Hezbollah’s infrastructure in the area, located weapons, and eliminated terrorists in cooperation with the IAF.

In the Gaza Strip, IDF soldiers continue operational activity in the area of Jabaliya where dozens of terrorists were eliminated in aerial and ground activity. In Rafah and central Gaza, the troops operated to eliminate terrorists, dismantle terror infrastructure, and locate weapons.

Friday’s attack by Israel followed a deadly attack on Thursday from Hezbollah forces in northern Israel.

The first attack was in Metula – a town located along the Israel-Lebanon border – that left an Israeli farmer and four foreign agricultural workers dead. A second reported attack from Hezbollah left two people dead near Haifa.

Fox News Digital’s Yonat Friling and Greg Norman contributed to this report.