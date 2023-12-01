Israel-Hamas war: Israeli authorities announce 3 hostages taken into Gaza are dead

Israeli authorities have announced the death of three Israeli hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas during their deadly attack on Oct. 7. All three deceased were from Kibbutz Nir-Oz, an Israeli border community.

The hostages were identified as 85-year-old grandfather Aria Zalmanowicz, 56-year-old mother and kindergarten teacher Maya Goren, and 54-year-old father and photographer Ronen Engel.

No details were provided on how their deaths were verified.

Israeli officials said Zalmanovitch was recently seen looking sick in a video Hamas released a few weeks ago.

Israeli authorities released a statement, announcing each death and a brief description.

“With great sadness Kibbutz Nir Oz announces the murder of Aria (Zalman) Zalmanowicz. Zalman was 85 years old, and was a founder of Kibbutz Nir Oz,” the announcement read. “Zalman was a father of two and grandfather of five grandchildren. He was a man of the land, dedicated to agriculture his entire life. He was an avid reader, with a wide knowledge of history and the country. May his memory be a blessing.”

The kibbutz authorities said Goren was a mother of four children: Assif, Bar, Gal and Dekel. She was also a “hardworking and dedicated kindergarten teacher, and gave loving care to the kibbutz children for many years. May her memory be a blessing.”

Her husband, Avner Goren, also 56, was killed during the Oct. 7 massacre.

Authorities identified the third victim, Engel, as a member of Kibbutz Nir Oz and a volunteer with Israel’s national emergency medical service, Magen David Adom.

“With great sorrow Kibbutz Nir Oz announces the murder of Ronen Engel. Ronen was 54 years old, a member of Kibbutz Nir Oz. Married to Carina, and father to Tom, Mika, and Yuval. A photographer, a volunteer in Magen David Adom (the national EMS organization), and a motorcycle enthusiast,” the announcement read.

His wife and two daughters, also abducted on Oct. 7, were released this week.

The announcements come just hours after a weeklong cease-fire between Israel and Hamas expired on Friday morning. During the temporary truce, Hamas released approximately 110 hostages in return for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Fighting resumed just minutes after the cease-fire expired, although negotiators are attempting to form a new, lasting agreement.

Fox News’ Dana Karni contributed to this report.