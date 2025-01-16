Israel, Hamas cease-fire held up over renewed debate over Philadelphi security corridor, terrorist exchange

Disputes over the now infamous Philadelphi security corridor are once again plaguing efforts to secure a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, an Israeli spokesman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

Hopes of cease-fire and hostage exchange deal first confirmed by the U.S. and Qatar on Wednesday appeared to be quelled by the time Americans were waking up on Thursday morning.

“The terrorist organization Hamas repeatedly raises new demands at the last minute, even though everything has already been agreed upon with the mediators, including the U.S.,” spokesman for the prime minister Omer Dostri said, echoing comments made by Netanyahu in which he accused Hamas of “creating a last-minute crisis” and “backing out” of terms negotiated by the mediators.

When pressed by Fox News Digital for specifics on what issues have once again apparently stalled the deal set to be implemented on Sunday, Dostri pointed to renewed disagreements over the security corridor that runs between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

“[Hamas is calling for] changing the deployment of Israeli military forces in the Philadelphia corridor,” Dostri said without expanding on what deployment disagreements have occurred.

The passage of land has repeatedly proved to be a sticking point in negotiations and may have contributed to the collapse of a July deal in which American-Israeli Hersh Golberg-Polin was slated to be freed, but which never came to fruition. Golberg-Polin and five other hostages were then killed one month later in a tunnel in Gaza.

Jerusalem has claimed this corridor is vital for its national security interests as Hamas could use it to re-group by relying on smuggling efforts and connections with Jihadi groups in Egypt’s North Sinai region.

In response to Fox News Digital, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said, “We’re aware of these issues and we are working through them with the Israeli government, as well as other partners in the region. We are confident these implementing details can be hammered out and that the deal will move forward this weekend.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken echoed this sentiment and told reporters in a press briefing that the deal will be “implemented on Sunday.”

A part of the deal believed to have been agreed to this week said that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would remain in the Gaza Strip until the last hostage was freed. But Israel also agreed to begin withdrawing its forces to a security zone surrounding the communities on the Gaza border, reported the Times of Israel.

It is unclear what specifics regarding the Philadelphi corridor were agreed under the deal, though a senior diplomatic official told The Times of Israel that Israeli soldiers were intended to remain in the security corridor through the entirety of the first phase of the cease-fire.

But Ruby Chen, father of Itay Chen – an IDF soldier who is believed to have been killed during the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks and whose body was taken into Gaza by Hamas – believes it is the security demands by the far-right in Israel that could once again pose a threat to the hostage deal.

Chen pointed to right-wing government members like National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich who have repeatedly rejected any deal that does not include continued IDF presence in the Gaza Strip.

“The coalition members of Bibi, are giving him a very hard time. And you know, he might be looking to get out of it,” Chen said. “It’s easy to blame the other side.”

Another issue that has allegedly popped up, according to Netanyahu’s spokesman, is Hamas’ demands over the release of certain terrorist members currently held by Israel, though Fox News Digital was unable to confirm exactly what new demands have been levied.

In exchange for the hostages still held in Gaza, Israel has agreed to release dozens of Palestinian prisoners in the initial phase of the deal set to last 42 days. During that period, 33 hostages who fall under “humanitarian categories” including any possible children, women, the elderly and the sick will be freed first.

The second phase, which will be negotiated on the 16th day of the cease-fire, will then involve the release of soldiers held by Hamas, both living and dead. Some reports have suggested that Israel could release more than 1,000 prisoners by the time the exchanges are through.

Chen has arduously pushed for the release of all the hostages, including the deceased, and argued that the plan to release soldiers and the deceased in a separate stage was no longer good enough.

“[That] was maybe needed seven months ago, when the framework was put in place,” Chen said. “Since then, everybody is humanitarian – including the deceased.

“The only thing that you can predict about the Middle East is that it is unpredictable,” Chen added. “The Middle East is always a match-light away from blowing up.”