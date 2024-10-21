Israel breaks up Iranian spy ring, arrests 7 of its own citizens: ‘Significant harm’

Israeli security agencies on Monday said they had uncovered and stopped an Iranian spy ring operating out of northern Israel after seven Israeli citizens were detained over allegations of working to aid Jerusalem’s top adversary.

In a joint announcement by Israel’s internal security service, Shin Bet, and the Israeli Police, the suspects were all reported to be providing intelligence on key military and energy infrastructures, reported Israeli news agency TPS.

Two minors, whose names remain confidential, along with five others identified as Aziz Nisanov, Alexander Sedykov, Vyacheslav Gushchin, Yevgeny Yoffe and Yigal Nissan have been arrested and accused of conducting espionage to aid two Iranian agents under the operational code names of “Elkhan” and “Orkhan.”

“The scale and severity of these acts are among the most dangerous security breaches Israel has faced. The suspects acted knowingly, driven by financial greed, and compromised the safety of Israel and its citizens,” the Israeli Police reportedly said in a statement.

The suspects, residents of Haifa and other areas across northern Israel, are suspected of gathering intelligence on Israeli military bases, including air force and naval installations, as well as Israel’s infamous Iron Dome defense system.

The accused are also suspected of relaying information to Iranian intelligence on Israel’s critical energy infrastructure, including its largest power station in Hadera – a tactic that could suggest Iran may look to utilize a strategy long held by its top ally Russia, which has frequently targeted Ukraine’s energy systems.

According to Shin Bet, the spy network provided Iranian intelligence agents with critical information using sophisticated equipment to photograph sensitive locations in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars, some made using cryptocurrency, confirmed the Israeli news agency.

But the suspects were not only found to have been collecting intelligence on military and energy targets, they were also allegedly spying on other Israeli citizens.

The Israeli investigation, conducted in coordination with security agencies and the Israel Defense Forces, found that specific citizens were targeted with mal intent.

The security forces reportedly arrested several of the suspects while they were in the midst of conducting surveillance on one Israeli citizen who was believed to have been the target of a planned Iranian attack.

“The group’s activities caused significant harm to Israel’s national security, with intelligence collected on military bases and energy infrastructure at a time when the country is engaged in multiple conflict zones,” one senior Shin Bet official said, according to TPS.

The suspects are expected to be indicted in the coming days.

Though the announcement of the Iranian spy network comes as tension between Jerusalem and Tehran remains at an all-time high, it is not the first time Israeli security teams have uncovered such a scheme.

In August, another Israeli citizen from southern Israel was arrested over his alleged involvement in helping Iran plan future attacks, including on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.