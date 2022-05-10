Israel arrests 2 Palestinians for alleged axe murder of 3 Israelis

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israeli police arrested two Palestinians on Sunday for allegedly murdering three Israeli citizens.

The arrests came after a days-long manhunt that followed the Friday ax attacks in El’ad. Two suspects reportedly attacked at least seven individuals, killing three and wounding at least four, in the city before fleeing in a vehicle.

UKRAINE POSTS VIDEO OF DESTROYED RUSSIAN HELICOPTER BEING FISHED OUT OF RESERVOIR

“We said we would get the terrorists, and so we did,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday.

The attacks come as tensions have been rising between Israel and Palestinians

Hamas militants fired the first rocket into Israel in months in mid-April and continued to ramp up the aggression leading up to May. Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have responded each time with airstrikes on Hamas militant targets within Gaza.

“In the last month, terrorist activity against Israel has been on the rise: 14 Israelis were murdered in terror attacks. Palestinians chose to violently riot at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Terrorists in Gaza launched multiple rockets into Israel – including last night,” the IDF tweeted April 21.

ISRAEL CONFLICT: HOW HAS HAMAS GROWN A ROCKET ARSENAL?

A wave of Arab terrorist attacks killed 14 in March and early April, and Israel responded to the attacks with crackdowns in the West Bank, which resulted in 15 Palestinian deaths.

Palestinian protests have also rocked the Al-Aqsa mosque, known as the Temple Mount in Judaism. The area is a holy site for both religions, and thousands of Palestinians gathered there last week to pray during the month of Ramadan.

When the prayers were finished, however, many participants began protesting and marching in the area surrounding the mosque. It is unclear what initially sparked violence, but protesters were soon throwing rocks at Israeli police, who made hundreds of arrests. More than 150 Palestinians were injured in the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The spate of violence near the end of April was the most severe since the 11-day war between Israel and Gaza in 2021.