ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for a number of bomings in Jalalabad that it says specifically targeted the Taliban as tensions between the two groups continue to intensify.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility through its Amaq News Agency for six explosions caused by improvised explosive devices (IED) on Saturday and Sunday. The explosions killed or injured over 35 Taliban members.

Bilal Karimi, a Taliban spokesman, said that one bombing, which targeted a Taliban vehicle, killed a child, The Washington Post reported.

“We have started investigations into the incident to reach the culprits,” Karimi said.

The attacks also knocked out a major power line, but authorities had power restored later in the day.

Sources told Reuters on Saturday that at least three people were killed and 20 others injured in the blasts. The city of Jalalabad serves as the capital of Nanjarhar province, which is an ISIS stronghold.

The two groups have struggled to settle into the new political landscape of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of U.S. military forces from the country. ISIS-K, a branch of ISIS operating in the country, claimed responsibility for the Aug. 26 bombing at Kabul airport that took the lives of 13 U.S. service members as well as around 170 Afghan citizens.

ISIS-K has criticized the Taliban for not being “extreme” enough in its actions since taking control of the country.