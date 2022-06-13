IRGC announces ‘martyr’ deaths of 2 aerospace scientists amid other mysterious deaths in the country

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Iranian Armed Forces announced the deaths of two aerospace employees, the latest in a series of mysterious deaths in recent weeks that have raised red flags concerning the country’s internal affairs.

On Sunday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the death of Ali Kamani, an Aerospace Force member working in the Markazi province, Iran International reported.

‘Martyrs’ on a mission

According to the IRGC, Kamani died in a “car accident” during a mission in the Western city of Khomein, which is located about 200 miles southwest of the capital city of Tehran.

Mohammad Abdous, another member of the IRGC Aerospace Forces, also died “while on a mission” as he was working in the Northern Semnan province, Iran International reported.

According to the report, the IRGC used the word “martyr” in announcing the death of both Kamani and Abdous, language officially used for individuals who die on military missions.

It was not immediately clear what missions the two men were carrying out or what their roles were within the Aerospace Forces.

Potential assassination

The deaths come less than a week after the mysterious death of Iranian aerospace scientist Ayoob Entezari, who was either assassinated or died of a foodborne illness.

Entezari held a Ph.D. in mechanical and aerospace engineering and his death was described by the governor-general’s office of Yazd as a “martyrdom,” Iran International reported.

Judicial authorities in the Yazd province later released a statement that conflicted with this account and downplayed Entezari’s work for the Aerospace Forces, per the report.

The separate statement described him as ordinary and said he died in the hospital after contracting food poisoning, Iran International reported.

Suspicious deaths

Last week, Iranian scientist Kamran Mollapour, who was working at Natanz nuclear facility, was also reported to be dead. However, his death was not confirmed.

In recent weeks, the deaths of two colonels from the IRGC Quds Force were also announced.

Cols. Ali Esmailzadeh and Hassan Sayyad-Khodaei were both announced to be dead, with the former dying in his home and the latter being shot dead in Tehran as he sat in his car, Iran International reported.

According to the report, the IRGC may have killed Esmailzadeh over suspicions of espionage. His death was ruled a suicide.