Iran warns US to ‘stay away’ as America shoots down drone launched at Israel

Iran’s mission to the United Nations argued that the country’s missiles and drones fired toward Israel were justified, warning the U.S. to “stay away.”

“It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!,” Iran’s mission to the United Nations said in a statement.

Iran’s warning came as U.S. officials confirmed to Fox News that the U.S. military is continuing to shoot down Iranian drones that are headed toward Israel.

“U.S. forces in the region continue to shoot down Iranian-launched drones targeting Israel. Our forces remain postured to provide additional defensive support and to protect U.S. forces operating in the region,” a U.S. military official said.

WHITE HOUSE SAYS US SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL IS ‘IRONCLAD,’ WILL ‘SUPPORT THEIR DEFENSE’ AMID IRAN ATTACK

In a statement, Iran’s mission to the United Nations argued that the attacks were justified by Article 51 of the UN Charter, which recognizes a Member of the United Nations’ right to self-defense if attacked by another nation.

Iran said that the missiles and drones were launched in a retaliatory attack to an airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Syria that left several generals dead.

“Iran’s military action was in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus,” the statement said.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack on Iran’s consulate in Damascus.

LAWMAKERS SEND MESSAGE TO WHITE HOUSE ON IMPENDING IRAN DRONE ATTACK TO ISRAEL: ‘STAND FIRM’

The statement said that the retaliatory attack was in response to the strike in Syria and that, “the matter can be deemed concluded. However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had for weeks “been preparing for the possibility of a direct attack from Iran.”

Netanyahu said Israel’s “air defenses are deployed, we are ready for any scenario, both in attack and in defense.”

“I established a clear principle — whoever hurts us, we hurt him. We will protect ourselves from any threat, and we will do so with coolness and determination,” he said.

Fox News Digital’s Bradford Betz contributed to this report.