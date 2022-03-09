Iran says Israel will ‘pay for this crime’ after Jerusalem kills 2 IRGC officers in Syria

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Iran‘s foreign ministry strongly condemned on Wednesday the killing of two Iranian Revolutionary Guard officers in an Israeli missile attack on the Syrian capital.

The foreign ministry’s website quoted ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying revenge for the Monday strike will definitely be taken.

The Guard in a statement late Tuesday identified the two dead men as colonels Ehsan Karbalaipour and Morteza Saeednejad. It said in the same statement that Israel would “pay for this crime.”

Hundreds of Iranian forces have died in combat against the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq. Iran says its forces there are only advisors.