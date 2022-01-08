website maker

The leader of Iran‘s Revolutionary Guard Corps has warned that revenge for Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani’s death will come for the United States from “within” the country itself.

Soleimani, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Forces, was killed in a Jan. 3, 2020, U.S. strike in Baghdad, days after Iranian-backed militia supporters stormed the U.S. Embassy in Iraq.

Brig. Gen. Esmail Ghaani, who replaced Soleimani, spoke during the second anniversary of Soleimani’s death, which Iran has labeled as “martyrdom.” Ghaani underscored the republic’s dedication to avenging the general’s death, saying that the “ground for the hard revenge” will come from “within” the homes of Americans.

“We do not need to be present as supervisors everywhere, wherever is necessary we take revenge against Americans by the help of people on their side and within their own homes without our presence,” Ghaani said, according to Tasnim News.

He urged the United States to “deal” with those involved in Soleimani’s “assassination” itself before the “children of the Resistance Front” need to take matters into their own hands.

“This revenge has begun,” Ghaani added. “Americans will be uprooted from the region.”

The Tasnim News Agency is a private agency owned by the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization, which claims to defend “the Islamic Revolution against negative media propaganda campaign and providing … readers with realities on the ground about Iran and Islam.”

The Iran Foreign Ministry also added more American individuals to its Counter-Terrorism Designation over their “participation in decision-making, organizing, financing and carrying out the terrorist act against General Soleimani and his company,” according to Abas Aslani of the Center for Middle East Strategic Studies.