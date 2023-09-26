India chafes against UN Security Council in final day at UN General Assembly

India criticized the structure of the U.N. Security Council and vowed that it will not go “unchallenged” indefinitely during its final speech the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar delivered the speech Tuesday morning. He did not directly address his country’s ongoing spat with Canada regarding the killing of a Sikh activist on Canadian soil, but he did offer a warning to the U.N.’s top-level members.

“The days when a few nations set the agenda and expected others to fall in line are over,” Jaishankar said.

“For all the talk, it is still a few nations who shape the agenda and seek to define the norms. This cannot go on indefinitely, nor will it go unchallenged,” he added later. “A fair, equitable and democratic order will surely emerge.”

ISRAELI PM NETANYAHU TELLS BRET BAIER ‘WE’RE GETTING CLOSER TO PEACE EVERY DAY THAT PASSES’ WITH SAUDI ARABIA

Jaishankar was the first representative to speak before the U.N. on Tuesday, followed by representatives for the Vatican, North Korea, Syria, Morocco and others.

Syria

Syrian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Bassam al-Sabbagh echoed India’s criticism of the Security Council in his address to the assembly, though he was far more critical of the U.S.

The official called for a new “multi-polar” world order and called for reforming international institutions, “foremost the Security Council.”

THOUSANDS OF VENEZUELAN MIGRANTS GATHER UNDER TEXAS BRIDGE AS BORDER NUMBERS SKYROCKE

“The policies of creative chaos adopted by successive American administrations in our region to serve their geopolitical and selfish interests, have led to destabilization and insecurity,” he said.

The official then went on to rail against Israel, arguing it is violating the sovereignty of Palestinians.

North Korea

North Korea lashed out against South Korea’s speech to the U.N. from earlier this week, labeling South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol “a guy with a trash-like brain” and “a diplomatic idiot.”

North Korea’s representative continued the attacks during his speech to the general assembly on Tuesday, condemning the U.S. and South Korea for their recent joint military operations around the Korean peninsula.

The official went on to argue that the U.S., Japan and South Korea are seeking to establish an “Asian version of NATO.”

INDIA RACING TO CONTAIN DEADLY NIPAH VIRUS OUTBREAK AS HUNDREDS ARE TESTED IN KERALA STATE

Canada

Candadian delegation chairman Robert Rae focused heavily on climate change during his address, pressing other U.N. members to live up to their “shared” duty to assist the “green transformation of the global economy.”

He went on to say that the rights of LGBT people are “foundational” for Canada, arguing extensively in favor of transgender and “two spirit” people, among others.

“If we cannot treat ourselves as equals, we will never achieve the things we want to achieve,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rae also did not address Canada’s spat with India. Canada has accused India of assassinating a Sikh religious activist on Canadian soil, a claim India has rejected.

The official also went on to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, endorsing the creation of a state of Palestine. He also condemned Israel for continuing to expand its settlements in the West Bank.