In Call to Putin, Macron Demands Halt to Military Campaign

French President Emmanuel Macron called President Vladimir Putin of Russia Thursday to demand an immediate halt to Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, according to the Elysee Palace.

Mr. Macron told his Russian counterpart that Russia has exposed itself to “massive sanctions,” Mr. Macron’s office said, adding that the French leader made the call after consulting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Kremlin said of the exchange that Mr. Putin “gave an exhaustive explanation of the reasons and circumstances for the decision to conduct a special military operation” and that a decision was made to stay in contact.