Impeached South Korean president detained weeks after martial law chaos

South Korean law enforcement detained impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol to bring him in for questioning following his short-lived martial law declaration last month. Yoon reportedly said he was cooperating with the anti-corruption probe to avoid violence.

“Although it is an illegal investigation, I decided to agree to appear at the CIO in order to prevent ugly bloodshed,” Yonhap, one of the country’s largest news outlets, quoted Yoon as saying in a statement. Yoon was reportedly referring to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO).

Law enforcement deployed some 3,000 personnel to Yoon’s compound, which was surrounded by protesters both opposing and supporting the embattled leader, according to Yonhap, one of the country’s largest news outlets. After detaining Yoon, authorities have 48 hours to seek a warrant for his formal arrest, according to Yonhap.

Yoon is referred to as “ringleader of insurrection” in a search warrant, Reuters reported.

SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENT LIFTS MARTIAL LAW AFTER LAWMAKERS REJECT MOVE

“As I have repeatedly emphasized the need for prevention of physical conflict between state agencies,” Acting President Choi Sang-mok said in a statement Wednesday. “I will sternly hold those responsible if unfortunate events occur.”

A previous attempt to detain Yoon was called off on Jan. 3, which ended in a six-hour-long standoff between military guards and the president’s security staff. Following the incident, the CIO expressed “serious regret about the attitude of the suspect, who did not respond to a process by law.” Following the failed arrest, Yoon remained holed up in his compound surrounded by his security team.

SOUTH KOREA’S IMPEACHED PRESIDENT AVOIDS ARREST ATTEMPT AFTER HOURSLONG STANDOFF

Executing a warrant for Yoon’s arrest has proven difficult for investigators, as the president’s legal counsel insists it is impossible to do so under a law barring non-consensual searches of locations potentially linked to military secrets.

Following his failure to arrive for questioning about the martial law fiasco, a warrant for Yoon’s arrest was issued on Dec. 31.

ARREST WARRANT ISSUED FOR IMPEACHED SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENT AS POLITICAL CRISIS DEEPENS

On Dec. 3, Yoon declared martial law, vowing to get rid of “anti-state” forces. Yoon also accused the country’s parliament of sympathizing with North Korea. The parliament’s speaker and the leader of Yoon’s own party opposed the declaration. Yoon was suspended on Dec. 14 in a 204-85 vote.

Attorneys for Yoon maintain that the probe was not legal and classified the warrants as being part of an attempt to publicly humiliate the embattled leader.