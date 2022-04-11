Images show Ukrainian troops fighting back against Russia as battle shifts east

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fresh images are emerging showing Ukraine’s military striking back at Russian forces in the Donbas region as its fight against Vladimir Putin’s army is shifting east.

The scenes of rockets being launched at Russian positions near the city of Luhansk comes as the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense is reporting frequent shelling by Moscow’s forces there.

“Russian shelling has continued in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with Ukrainian forces repulsing several assaults resulting in the destruction of Russian tanks, vehicles, and artillery equipment,” it said in a tweet Monday.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES:



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

“Russia’s continued reliance on unguided bombs decreases their ability to discriminate when targeting and conducting strikes while greatly increasing the risk of further civilian casualties,” the tweet added.

In the city of Donetsk, a woman was photographed weeping after shelling targeted residential areas there.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, one photo showed a woman walking her dog through the rubble of a destroyed shopping center in Kyiv, while another depicted cars trying to avoid a massive crater in the road after Russian forces attacked a bridge in Makarov.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In Borodyanka, Ukrainians also were seen lining up to receive food being handed out by a church.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is now in its 47th day.