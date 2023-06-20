Images show OceanGate Titan submarine’s final moments on the surface before vanishing during Titanic dive

New images have emerged showing what appear to be the OceanGate Titan submarine’s final moments on the surface of the Atlantic Ocean before it disappeared underwater during a dive to the Titanic wreck site.

The photos taken Sunday were posted on Instagram by Action Aviation, whose chairman Hamish Harding is among the five people missing on board the vessel.

Images appear to show Titan floating on a platform just prior to it being launched into the water.

As of late Tuesday morning, the vessel’s whereabouts remain unknown.

The U.S. Coast Guard Northeast announced that 10,000 square miles have now been searched in the hunt for the missing sub.

“A Canadian Aircraft P3 Aurora has arrived on scene to conduct sonar searches,” they said in a tweet. “The R/V Polar Prince and R/V Deep Energy are continuing their surface searches.”

One of Pakistan’s richest men, 48-year-old Shahzada Dawood, and his 19-year-old son Sulaiman also are aboard the OceanGate submarine that went missing, family members confirmed Tuesday.

“We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety while granting the family privacy at this time,” the family said in a statement to The Associated Press. “The family is well looked after and are praying to Allah for the safe return of their family members.”

Action Aviation has released a statement expressing hope that Harding will return safely.

“Both the Harding Family and the team at Action Aviation are very grateful for all the kind messages of concern and support from our friends and colleagues. We are thankful for the continued efforts of the authorities and companies that have stepped in to aid in the rescue efforts,” it said. “We put great faith and trust in their expertise.”

Harding had written on his Facebook page Saturday, a day before the sub vanished, that he is “proud to finally announce that I joined OceanGate Expeditions for their RMS TITANIC Mission as a mission specialist on the sub going down to the Titanic.”

“Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023,” he added. “A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow. We started steaming from St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada yesterday and are planning to start dive operations around 4am tomorrow morning. Until then we have a lot of preparations and briefings to do.”

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.