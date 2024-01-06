IDF raid alleged Hamas compound inside school, find terrorism-themed puzzle, toys among weapons cache

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Israeli Defense Forces raided an alleged Hamas compound inside a Gaza school, finding a weapons cache, toys, and a terrorism-themed puzzle in the structure.

IDF officials announced the Bani Suheila area raid in a statement Saturday, publishing photos of weapons and other materials recovered on site.

“The forces conducted an operation to neutralize terrorist infrastructure situated within a school in the Bani Suheila area,” the IDF said in a statement. “The soldiers encountered the terrorists, returned fire and eliminated three terrorists who were found with RPG missiles.”

The statement continued, “In addition, the soldiers raided terrorist infrastructure and found intelligence information about the Khan Yunis Brigade.”

Among the toys and children’s products discovered in the compound was a puzzle depicting children from Gaza and other regions surrounding Israel firing weapons on the Jewish state.

“What toys is the Hamas Child Abuser Regime giving children in Gaza to play with? A puzzle that shows a Palestinian gunboat attacking Tel Aviv, a boat of Turkish child soldiers (sorry, aid activists with AK-47s), and an armed attack from Jordan,” said Israeli Government Spokesman Eylon Levy.

“Charming stuff,” he added.

Israel believes that more than 130 hostages remain in captivity in Gaza, though the U.S. has cautioned that there is no way to be sure how many of them remain alive.

Israel, the U.S., Qatar, Egypt and Hamas are still in negotiations surrounding a potential second wave of hostage exchanges, though little progress has been made.

Hamas negotiators recently had demanded multiple cease-fires culminating in the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza in exchange for the remaining Israeli hostages, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Israel rejected that offer outright, calling it “totally off base.” Now, the terrorist organization is saying it is open to an exchange of 120 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel for 40 of the hostages.

Fox News Digital’s Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.