IDF kills key Hamas founder deemed an ‘orchestrator’ of Oct 7 terror attack in Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday confirmed that they had “eliminated” one of the founders of Hamas in a joint operation with the Israel Security Agency (ISA).

Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa, a senior figure in Hamas’ military wing, was killed in Gaza City in an airstrike in the Sabra on Friday, the IDF said.

Issa’s current role in the Hamas military wing was as head of combat support headquarters, and he led force-buildup efforts in the Gaza Strip, served as head of the training headquarters and was a member of Hamas’ General Security Council.

He played a “significant role in the planning and execution of the brutal October 7th massacre,” the IDF said, and over the past few days he has helped plan attacks on Israeli civilians and IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

Issa was also attempting to rebuild Hamas’ organizational systems that were damaged by Israel during the war.

The news comes on the heels of Israel’s conflict with Iran during which the IDF killed multiple military leaders, including Saeed Izadi, an Iranian commander who for years helped arm and fund Hamas on behalf of the regime.

Izadi was also “one of the orchestrators” of the Oct. 7 attack, the IDF said.