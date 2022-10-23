Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico, brings ‘life-threatening’ storm surge

Hurricane Roslyn made landfall on the west coast of Mexico early Sunday, bringing “life-threatening” storm surge, damaging winds and flooding, officials said.

While over the Pacific, the storm had strengthened to a Category 4 storm, and the National Hurricane Center said early Sunday that Roslyn remained “extremely dangerous.”

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph and was forecast to bring “a life-threatening storm surge and flooding rains to portions of west-central Mexico today,” the hurricane center said.

Forecasters had said Roslyn likely would pass close to Cabo Corrientes and the Puerto Vallarta region during the night, but warned that those areas would still see high winds, heavy rains and rough surf.

A hurricane warning was in effect for Las Islas Marias and Playa Perula to Escuinapa. A hurricane watch was in effect for the area north of Escuinapa to Mazatlan, the center said.

The storm plowed ashore in Nayarit state around 5:20 a.m. local time Sunday morning.

The Nayarit state government said the hurricane was expected to make landfall around the fishing village of San Blas, about 90 miles from Puerto Vallarta.

Hurricane-force winds extended out 30 miles from Roslyn’s center, while tropical storm-force winds extended out to 80 miles, the U.S. hurricane center said.

The National Water Commission said rains from Roslyn could cause mudslides and flooding, and the U.S. hurricane center warned of dangerous storm surge along the coast, as well as 4 to 6 inches of rain.

