Hundreds of US citizens evacuated Iran with ‘numerous’ issues ahead of strike on nuclear sites: report

Hundreds of U.S. citizens evacuated Iran over the past week ahead of America striking three of Iran’s key nuclear sites on Saturday, according to an internal State Department cable, Reuters reported.

While many Americans were able to leave without issues, “numerous” citizens faced “delays and harassment” while trying to leave, the outlet added, citing the cable reportedly dated on Friday. Two citizens attempting to leave Iran were reportedly detained.

The reported evacuation difficulties faced by Americans underscore the broader challenges Washington has encountered in assisting its nationals inside Iran, a country that has not had any diplomatic ties with the U.S. since the Iranian Revolution in 1979.

The State Department told Fox News Digital that U.S. citizens may face more difficulty exiting than those who hold U.S.-Iranian dual citizenship.

STATE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT HAS PROVIDED GUIDANCE TO MORE THAN 25,000 PEOPLE IN ISRAEL, WEST BANK AND IRAN

“We remind U.S. citizens not to travel to Iran for any reason due to the risk of terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, arbitrary arrest of U.S. citizens, and wrongful detention,” a State Department spokeperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Sunday. “U.S.-Iranian dual nationals must exit Iran on Iranian passports and should be prepared to encounter checkpoints and questioning from Iranian authorities before departing Iran. The Iranian government does not recognize dual nationality and will treat U.S.-Iranian dual nationals solely as Iranian citizens.”

“If you plan to leave Iran, the Department has opened a crisis intake form for U.S. citizens in Iran to pass information about consular assistance,” the department added. “Due to the limitations of U.S. consular support in Iran, U.S. citizens seeking departure should take advantage of existing means to leave Iran. The crisis intake form and the latest information for U.S. citizens seeking to depart Israel and Iran can be found on our banner page on travel.state.gov.”

US AMBASSADOR TO ISRAEL MIKE HUCKABEE INDICATES US IS WORKING TO OFFER EVACUATION OPTIONS

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said during a press briefing on Friday that the U.S. has no higher priority than the safety and security of Americans, adding that the administration has offered guidance to thousands of people on how to leave Iran and Israel amid rapidly escalating tensions between the two countries.

“We do not anticipate offering direct U.S. government-assisted departure from Iran,” Bruce said. “The Department of State has provided information and support to over 25,000 people seeking guidance regarding the situation in Israel, the West Bank, and Iran.”

Americans seeking to depart Iran were advised to use land routes via Azerbaijan, Armenia or Turkey while Iranian airspace remains closed, according to a State Department travel alert. The government may be able to assist American citizens once they exit the borders.

TUGBOATS, CRUISE SHIPS AND FLIGHTS: ISRAEL BEGINS EMERGENCY EVACUATION OF CITIZENS AMID IRAN WAR

The State Department does not have official figures, but thousands of U.S. citizens are thought to be residing in Iran, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile. U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said on Thursday that the administration was looking at different ways to get U.S. citizens out of that country.

“We’re working to get military, commercial, charter flights and cruise ships for evac,” Huckabee said in an X post.

Fox News’ Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.