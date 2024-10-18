How the Uluburun shipwreck was discovered accidentally by a sponge diver

In 1982, a discovery made by a sponge diver prompted archaeologists to complete 22,000 dives to excavate the area of the Uluburun shipwreck.

The 3,300-year-old shipwreck was initially discovered by a diver off the Mediterranean coast of Turkey near Kaş, according to the Institute of Nautical Archaeology (INA)’s website, who excavated the area.

The area was excavated by underwater archaeologists over eleven seasons between 1984 and 1994, according to the source.

There are many challenges that come with underwater archaeology, including but certainly not limited to issues regarding conserving objects in the water, as well as weather, tides and marine life potentially posing additional hurdles.

The excavation of the wreck lasted 10 years, and the total working time came to be three to four months, according to Bodrum Museum of Underwater Archaeology’s website, which has an exhibit dedicated to the Uluburun shipwreck, as well as notable others.

Archaeologists excavated over 18,000 relics from the Late Bronze Age during their excavations, per the source.

The ship was carrying cargo including copper and tin ingots, as well as pottery and items of luxury such as carved ivory containers and jewelry made of gold and semi-precious stones, according to the INA.

Much of the jewelry found at the site were Egyptian pieces, such as a gold disk shaped pendant, faience beads, ostrich eggshell beads, silver bracelets and more, according to the Bodrum Museum of Underwater Archaeology’s website.

Other objects that were aboard the ship included elephant tusks, plus weapons, galley wares, balance weights and musical instruments, per the INA.

There were 24 stone anchors that were also found, with just a small amount of the damaged hull remaining of the ship made of cedar wood, according to the Bodrum Museum of Underwater Archaeology.

The Uluburun shipwreck is one that has been extensively studied by archaeologists and researchers, as well as explored by tourists at the Bodrum Museum of Underwater Archaeology in Turkey.

The museum has an exhibit dedicated to the Uluburun shipwreck, featuring a real-life representation of the ship.

The ship measured 15 meters long according to the museum and is thought to have stored up to 20 tons of cargo.