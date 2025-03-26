Houthis claim responsibility for strikes against US ships: report

Houthi militants in Yemen are claiming responsibility for recent attacks against U.S. warships in the Red Sea.

The terror group claimed in a statement published by the Jerusalem Post Tuesday that they had attacked the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and several U.S. warships in the Red Sea.

Early on Wednesday, the Houthis said they had targeted a U.S. vessel and Israeli military locations using drones.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Department of Defense for comment.

TRUMP’S SIGHTS SET ON IRAN AFTER US AIRSTRIKES DECIMATE MORE THAN 30 HOUTHI TARGETS

The Houthis had claimed earlier this month that they had attacked the Truman and its warship in response to U.S. attacks on Yemen, but offered no evidence to support their claim of retaliation.

The U.S. military had shot down several Houthi drones a short time before the group’s claim.

This comes after several Trump administration officials discussed plans for a forthcoming military strike against the Houthis in a group chat on the encrypted messaging service Signal in which they mistakenly added Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, who said he received a request to join the group on March 11 from what appeared to be the president’s National Security Advisor Michael Waltz.

The group, called “Houthi PC Small Group,” featured top Trump officials discussing what turned out to be an upcoming attack on the Houthis, as many are criticizing the group chat as a massive breach of national security and note that senior officials are not supposed to discuss detailed military plans outside special secure facilities or protected government communications networks.

TRUMP OFFICIALS ACCIDENTALLY TEXT ATLANTIC JOURNALIST ABOUT MILITARY STRIKES IN APPARENT SECURITY BREACH

Goldberg reported that 18 people were listed in the group, including Waltz, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

The article noted that officials were discussing “war plans,” and Goldberg said he elected not to publish some of the highly sensitive information he saw in the Signal chat, including precise information about weapons packages, targets and timing, because of potential threats to national security and military operations.

The editor also said that Ratcliffe put the name of a CIA undercover agent into the Signal chat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House has confirmed that the group chat “appears to be authentic,” although administration officials, including Hegseth, have sought to downplay concerns and discredit Goldberg as a reporter.

“I’ve heard how it was characterized. Nobody was texting war plans, and that’s all I have to say about that,” Hegseth said Monday.

Hegseth criticized Goldberg as “a deceitful and highly discredited, so-called journalist who’s made a profession of peddling hoaxes time and time again, to include the, I don’t know, the hoaxes of Russia, Russia, Russia, or the fine people on both sides hoax or suckers and losers hoax. So this guy is garbage.”