Holiday party attack in Mexico leaves 12 dead: authorities

A dozen people were killed in an attack when a group opened fire on them at a holiday party on Sunday in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, according to Reuters.

Mexican authorities reported the attack took place at dawn in the town of Salvatierra.

Officials said the attack happened when an armed group opened fire on party guests attending a posada, which is a traditional Mexican party held in the days leading up to Christmas.

The state’s attorney general’s office announced the fatal attack on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that 12 people had been killed, but that more details of the attack and the victims’ identities have yet to be released.

11 DEAD IN CLASH BETWEEN CRIMINAL GANG AND VILLAGERS IN CENTRAL MEXICO

In recent years, Guanajuato, home to a significant number of automotive and aeronautics factories, has become one of the most violent states in the country, amid tension between powerful drug trafficking groups, according to statistics.

5 BODIES FOUND STUFFED INSIDE VEHICLE IN RURAL MEXICO



next



prev



next



prev



Reuters contributed to this story.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP